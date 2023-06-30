Nashville City Club — whose private membership roster includes many of the city’s power brokers in business, political and high-level social circles — is moving within downtown.
According to a Metro permit application referencing renovations, the club will take space in The Liggett Building, a pre-World War II-constructed building located at 200 Second Ave. S. in SoBro.
In is unclear how many years the 1957-founded Nashville City Club has been located on the 20th floor of the ServiceSource Building, located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Church Street and Fifth Avenue North in the central business district (see here).
The club’s website notes the private organization offers a “premier location for weddings, private events, corporate functions, holiday parties, and business and social networking mixers and events.”
Led by Managing Director Chris Weinberg, Nashville City Club offers an employee roster of event planners, restaurant workers and general staff. Weinberg could not be reached for comment; however, a source confirmed the move.
The Liggett Building, which was once home to electronic health records company Qualifacts, was given a major update in 2006 and is one of SoBro’s few existing buildings of its type. In mid-2020, the Post reported businessmen Tillman Holloway and Barron Solomon planned private luxury social club The Register for the structure (read here). That business seemingly failed to gain traction due, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nashville natives (and sister and brother) Currey and Lester Turner own The Liggett Building. Lester Turner is the owner of Tuned-In Broadcasting, the parent company of independent radio station Lightning 100 and live music event Live on the Green.