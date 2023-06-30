Nashville City Club — whose private membership roster includes many of the city’s power brokers in business, political and high-level social circles — is moving within downtown.

According to a Metro permit application referencing renovations, the club will take space in The Liggett Building, a pre-World War II-constructed building located at 200 Second Ave. S. in SoBro.

The Liggett Building as seen in 2021