Mt. Juliet-based Jones Bros Contractors has acquired Summit Constructors of Nashville for an undisclosed sum, Nashville Business Journal reported.
Summit, founded in 1987, conducts site utility and grading services work related to commercial, residential, municipal and industrial projects. Jones Bros, founded in 1946, does site preparation, utility installation and concrete paving work, including at Music City Center and the Ascend Amphitheater.
“We are pleased to have recently acquired Nashville-based Summit Constructors which is a well-respected firm that provides site utility and grading services in the Middle Tennessee region," Jones Bros said in a statement to the NBJ. "Over the next several months as we make the transition, we fully intend to honor Summit’s existing commitments, continue to utilize their expert staff, and continue to diversify our 77-year-old company to improve upon services they can offer both current and future clients. We do not anticipate any interruption or changes in existing contracts held by either company.”