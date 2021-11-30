A New Jersey company has paid $22.82 million for Madison garden-style apartment complex Falcon View — more than three times the figure for which is last sold eight years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Concordia Properties now owns the 163-unit 13.6-acre property, which opened in 1974 and offers an address of 201 E. Palestine Ave.
The seller was an entity affiliated with Wethersfield, Connecticut-based Harvest Properties. That entity paid $6.2 million for Falcon View in December 2013, according to Metro records. It is unclear if Harvest undertook upgrades during the time it owned the multiple two-story buildings comprising the complex.
The deal is the equivalent of $140,000 per residence and follows a similar sale in February of Madison Flats, which commanded $16 million and sits near Falcon View (read more here).
Concordia officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
According to its website, Concordia owns 17 other apartment complexes, including Highlands Apartments on Nolensville Pike in South Davidson County. In addition to Tennessee, the company has holdings in Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Though based in Lakewood, New Jersey, Concordia seemingly owns no properties in the Garden State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.