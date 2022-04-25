Wilmington, N.C.-based Tribute Company has paid about $11.19 million for a South Davidson County site located near Century Farms and on which it plans a massive mixed-use development.
The seller was a partnership, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
According to a document submitted to Metro and as the Post recently reported, the development will include 964 units in multiple apartment and townhome buildings and office buildings with a collective 512,000 square feet. To be called Century South, the project will unfold via four phases. The future office buildings will be visible from Interstate 24 and rise no more than four floors. The apartment buildings will be limited to three stories.
The 184-acre property is located at Old Hickory Boulevard (an unnumbered address), approximately 800 feet east of Cane Ridge Road and southeast of Antioch.
Tribute officials could not be reached for comment. Per its website, the company has developed, constructed and managed a collective more than 6,000 multi-family units, as well as single-family, commercial and mixed-use properties in Wilmington, Charlotte, Charleston and Asheville.
Nashville-based engineering and architecture services firm Barge Design Solutions is participating in the effort.
The document notes a new road will be created to allow Century South improved access to I-24 (and running parallel to the interstate). Century South will also offer access via Old Franklin Road and Old Hickory Boulevard.
The Metro Planning Commission approved planned unit development zoning in 1984 (updating it in 2003). As such, the property will not need a Metro Council rezoning. The commission recently approved a final update to the PUD.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember’s Antoinette Lee’s District 33.
