Gulch-based Carter Vintage Guitars and real estate development company SomeraRoad announced Wednesday the musical instrument retailer will take space in the developer’s nearby Paseo South Gulch.
Terms of the lease were not disclosed in a release.
Carter, which operates at 625 Eighth Ave. S., hopes be operational at the future space by March 2024 and will occupy 13,000 square feet of space in SomeraRoad’s Antiques Building (see here), which is now fully leased.
Co-headquartered in Nashville and New York, SomeraRoad is undertaking the mixed-use Paseo South Gulch across Eighth Avenue from the Carter building (read more here).
Carter Vintage Guitars co-founders Walter Carter and Christie Carter own the property from which their musical instrument retail business operates. SomeraRoad own property located to the immediate south of the Carter building (read here) and has under contract the property last home to Arnold’s and to the immediate north (read here). The development company declined to comment regarding whether it is seeking to buy the Carter property.
The looming move comes as Carter Vintage Guitars merged in 2022 with The North American Guitar, founded in London in 2010 by Ben Montague and his father, Robert Montague (read here). Walter Carter, who said the Antique Building offers a “great vintage vibe,” and his wife founded Carter Vintage Guitars in November 2012.
“We’re excited to continue Carter Vintage Guitars in the neighborhood where it all began,” Ben Montague, CEO of The North American Guitar, said in the release. “Combining the legacy that Walter and Christie Carter built at their legendary location on Eighth Avenue with the historic Antiques Building next door feels like the perfect match.”
Previously opened Antiques Building tenants included animal care services business GoodVets and Two Hands (a New York City-based café). Soon to open are Blind Barber (a combination speakeasy and barber shop) and Latin restaurant Maiz de la Vida.
With the Antiques Building fully leased, SomeraRoad will now focus on leasing Paseo South Gulch’s Voorhees Building, which offers 44,000 square feet of office space. Work is expected to begin soon on a rooftop addition to Voorhees, with the building to be the future home of restaurants Catbird Seat and Patterson House and cafe Barista Parlor.
In addition, 16-story residential tower Prima remains under construction on a site sandwiched by the Antiques and Voorhees buildings. It will offer 278 apartment units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail. Its completion is expected by year’s end.
Construction of three additional towers will follow completion of Prima.
For all components of Paseo South Gulch, Charlie Gibson of Cushman & Wakefield leads office leasing, and Elam Freeman of Ojas Partners oversees retail leasing.
“We’re proud to be able to keep a popular and celebrated destination for music lovers like Carter Vintage Guitars in the neighborhood and have it as a flagship destination within our project,” Jonathon Reeser, SomeraRoad principal and co-head of acquisitions, said in the release.