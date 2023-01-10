The Music Valley property home to the Fiddler’s Inn motel — which ranks among the tourist-focused area’s most well-recognized and longest operational hospitality businesses — has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

According to marketing materials, the three buildings on the site offer a collective 202 rooms, with the main structure sitting at 2410 Music Valley Drive adjacent to a Cracker Barrel and within close proximity of the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. The 3.85-acre property is located about one mile north of Opry Mills mall.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.