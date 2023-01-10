The Music Valley property home to the Fiddler’s Inn motel — which ranks among the tourist-focused area’s most well-recognized and longest operational hospitality businesses — has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
According to marketing materials, the three buildings on the site offer a collective 202 rooms, with the main structure sitting at 2410 Music Valley Drive adjacent to a Cracker Barrel and within close proximity of the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. The 3.85-acre property is located about one mile north of Opry Mills mall.
NHB Inc. owns the Fiddler’s Inn property, having paid $5,675,000 for it in 1997, Metro records note. NHB is affiliated with Johnny Walker Hospitality Group, which was founded in 1980 and owns and operates the motel. Fiddler’s Inn is believed to have opened in the late 1970s.
In 2019, NHB listed one of the three buildings on the site — a structure that suffered smoke damage due to an October 2018 fire — for sale for about $2.6 million (read here). That building, which faces McGavock Pike and sits next to the structure home to Cooter’s, did not sell and was later rehabbed.
Relatedly, a nearby property home to Grand Old Golf and Go Kart, Till Five Pizza and ice cream shop Cotton & Snow was listed for sale in September (read here). Music City Games Inc. owns the property, with a seemingly affiliated entity having previously acquired it for $2,883,000 in 2011, Metro records note. That entity apparently is affiliated with the aforementioned Johnny Walker Hospitality Group.
The seller in the 1997 transaction was the late John A. Hobbs, the 2019 obituary in The Tennessean for whom notes developed the sites of and managed live music venue The Nashville Palace and the seemingly long-closed Music Valley Museum. Hobbs was part of a group that acquired the then-raw land in 1976 and reinvented it with Fiddler's Inn.
Of note, about two-thirds of the roughly 45 properties in Music Valley have been owned by current owners since at least 2010. The area is perhaps best known for approximately 12 budget hotels and for the Cooter’s, a museum that highlights American action-comedy television series The Dukes of Hazard (1979-85).