iHeart Media + Entertainment Inc. has sold a Music Row commercial building from which it operates various radio stations for $11.8 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner is a general partnership, details about which the Post has been unable to determine.
Located at 55 Music Square W. (17th Avenue South) and across the street from apartment building Millennium Music Row, the two-story modernist structure sits on a 0.71-acre parcel.
In addition to multiple iHeart stations, the building seemingly is home to Tennessee Radio Network.
The new owner has landed a loan, valued at $11.05 million, from Murfreesboro-based SmartBank, a separate document notes.
The iHeart Media + Entertainment Inc. ownership dates to 1994, when predecessor entity SFX Broadcasting of Tennessee Inc. paid $1.17 million for the property.
San Antonio-based iHeartMedia announced in December 2019 that its New York-based iHeartRadio would have Nashville serve as a second headquarters (read here). The company now operates from the mixed-used 1200 Broadway building (home to Whole Foods).
The Post could not determine either if brokers were involved in the deal or if iHeart will maintain a presence in the 55 Music Square W. building.
