1 Music Circle S.

1 Music Circle S.

 Courtesy of Panattoni

The Music Row building home to BMG Rights Management has sold for $55.2 million, with the buyer a New York-based real estate private equity firm that recently undertook a major deal in Midtown.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds Document, Northwood Investors now owns the five-story structure located at 1 Music Circle S. The building opened in 2019.

