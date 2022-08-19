H.G. Hill Realty Company and Southeast Venture are eyeing a transit-focused mixed-use development in Donelson — with the project expected to unfold over a five-year span.
According to a release, the two Nashville-based companies recently submitted a proposal to the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) for the redevelopment of a site adjacent to the existing Donelson Station stop on the Music City Star commuter rail line. The address is 2705 Lebanon Pike.
Hill Realty has owned the 3.5 acres of property since 1956, Metro records show.
The proposed project, a cost for which is not being disclosed, includes the long-term lease of a portion of the Donelson Station Star property for the mixed-use development, with residential and retail, and the construction of a structured parking garage, bus bays and a covered transit center for the existing rail line station.
Plans also include additional housing and amenities, and the integration of an adjacent building home to FiftyForward and fronting Donelson Pike.
Detailed color images have not yet been released, with Southeast Venture (SEV) to handle design work.
If RTA approves the conceptual proposal, the authority, Hill Realty and SEV will negotiate specific design documents, cost estimates, lease terms and a project schedule.
The plan, which takes cues from efforts envisioned originally in 2009, will evolve in a phased approach, the release notes.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse’s District 15.
“Our property’s proximity to Donelson Station creates an ideal opportunity for a development that will improve transit functionality, connectivity and rider experience,” Jimmy Granbery, Hill Realty chair and CEO, said in the release. “In addition to the physical improvements to Donelson Station, our vision for this public-private partnership is to design a transit-oriented development that’s faithful to the history the Donelson community, that fosters sustained, responsible growth, and aligns with RTA’s long-term connectivity goals.
"We look forward to working with RTA, Mayor John Cooper’s office, Councilman Syracuse, Metro Council, FiftyForward and the Donelson community as we continue planning.”
The effort comes as a development team that includes Derek Lisle, a co-partner with Michael Young and Matt Laitinen with locally based Cottingham Capital Partners, are preparing to break ground on a mixed-used building at 2703 Lebanon Pike (read here).
Lisle said the team hopes to begin on site work by fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In