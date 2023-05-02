A mixed-use development is being considered for the northern segment of Dickerson Pike.
Brentwood development company Holladay Ventures is eyeing the project on a roughly 35-acre site with a main address of 3539 Dickerson Pike. Holladay Ventures, via an LLC, acquired the main property in mid-2022 for $2.35 million, Metro records show.
Now, Holladay Ventures has bought an additional two-parcel site for $1.41 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. That property, which offers no street access, has an address of 0 Due West North and sits adjacent to, and to the east of, 3539 Dickerson Pike.
Holladay Ventures has landed a $1.5 million loan from Jasper, Ind.-based German American Bank, a separate document notes.
Evan Holladay, Holladay Ventures founder and CEO, declined to comment on the future project, simply noting it is expected to offer a mix of uses. Previously, a submitted document referenced residential only.
Relatedly, Holladay Ventures has ceased moving forward on acquiring a property to the south of its holdings and that would have involved a three-building residential project to have been geared toward working artists, Holladay said (read here). That project was not connected to the future development on which the company is now focused.
Bill Dorris (Bill Dorris & Associates) represented Holladay Ventures in the purchased of the 0 Due West North. Gabrielle Hanson, with Williamson Real Estate, represented the seller (two LLCs affiliated with Children of God Opening Doors Inc.).
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8.
Relatedly, Holladay Ventures is fully underway in Goodlettsville with Stone Bridge Lofts, which will offer 311 residential and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space (read here), with an address of 619 North Main St.
In addition, Holladay Ventures and Evergreen Real Estate remain underway with the mixed-use Shelby House and Samaritan Recovery Community in East Nashville at Fifth Street and Shelby Avenue (read here).