A mixed-use development is being considered for the northern segment of Dickerson Pike.

Brentwood development company Holladay Ventures is eyeing the project on a roughly 35-acre site with a main address of 3539 Dickerson Pike. Holladay Ventures, via an LLC, acquired the main property in mid-2022 for $2.35 million, Metro records show.

