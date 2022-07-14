The developers of a South Nashville site with a five-story mixed-use building are offering the structure for sale while it is under construction.
Unfolding on a 1.6-acre site located near Trevecca Nazarene University and at 451 Murfreesboro Pike, Alto Nashville will offer 102 residences and some retail space. A late 2023 completion is eyed.
An asking price for the property, which sits at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane, is not being made public.
Alto Partners LLC, which is affiliated with Franklin-based developer Hemel Surati, owns the property and is undertaking the redevelopment of the site. The entity paid approximately $4.83 million for the property in March (read here).
Nashville-based Southeast Venture is serving as architect for Alto.
The owners have enlisted four members of the local office of Charlotte-based Capstone: Adam Klenk (managing director), Tyler Mayo (senior advisor), Austin Heithcock (investment sales advisor) and Jordan Arand (investment sales advisor).
Klenk said the future building will be attractive due to various factors, including its proximity to both downtown and Wedgewood-Houston. In addition, the local office of CBRE is listing for a sale a roughly 26-acre property at 319 Fesslers Lane that is suitable for redevelopment.
“The building is located in an opportunity zone and, therefore, will be delivered ‘turnkey’ either prior to CO with completion guarantees or after final certificated of occupancy, whichever is preferred by the ultimate buyer,” he said.
“The zoning allows for short-term rental, thus providing additional economic upside and flexibility,” Klenk added.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
