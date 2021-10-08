A Midtown building home to oral and facial surgery physicians group Specialty Surgery Center has sold for $6.5 million.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 322 22nd Ave. N., is Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based GMH Communities.
The seller was Dr. Jeffrey Carter, an oral surgeon who in 2019 the Post reported was seeking to relocate his multi-specialty surgical center to an under-construction medical office development at 4110 Charlotte Ave.
The just-sold property is located between Saint Thomas Midtown and TriStar Centennial hospitals.
As the Post reported in 2019, the surgical center and Carter submitted a proposal with the Health Service and Development Agency for a certificate of need for a $10.4 million project, which will include four operating rooms, three procedure rooms and support space at what will be called Lindsey’s Corner.
At the time, a representative for Specialty Surgery Center said Surgical Center PLLC planned to purchase the Midtown facility. It is unclear as to why the PLLC did not acquire the property and, instead, GMH did.
GMH Communities had been known as GMH Capital Partners, the real estate investment subsidiary of architectural-engineering firm GMH Associates. The entity, officials with which could not be reached for comment, seemingly is new to Nashville. GMH provides professional design and consultation services to the U.S. Department of Defense, government agencies, general contractors and consulting firms.
Specialty Surgery Center has treated more than 35,000 patients since opening in 1992, according to its website.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.