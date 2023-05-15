A Midtown building built in 1900 as a home and now used as office space has been offered for sale for $2,875,000, according to a LoopNet listing.
Located at 336 22nd Ave. N. and standing three stories, the 5,889-square-foot building sits on 0.18 acres about equidistant from the campuses of TriStar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
WBT Investments LLC owns the property, having acquired it in 2013 for $749,500, Metro records show. Dr. George Lee, an oral surgeon who seemingly operates his medical practice at the 123-year-old building, created the LLC for the purchase. Lee bought the property from veteran local real estate investor Hoss Mousavi, who paid $470,000 less than 12 months previously.
In addition, Ned Horton — known for having founded local web design and digital marketing agency Horton Group — once owned the property. For context, he and Ronald Runyeon paid $237,000 for it in 2006.
The offering is the equivalent of $488 per foot based on the class C building’s size, with the figure in line with those for recent offerings and sales of Midtown properties, sources said.
Lee has enlisted Robby Davis and Stewart Lyman, managing directors with the local office of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. The LoopNet listing notes the building is fully leased, but the Post was unable to determine if it offers multiple tenants.