A Midtown building built in 1900 as a home and now used as office space has been offered for sale for $2,875,000, according to a LoopNet listing.

Located at 336 22nd Ave. N. and standing three stories, the 5,889-square-foot building sits on 0.18 acres about equidistant from the campuses of TriStar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

