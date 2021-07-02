The Midtown office tower anchored by The Tennessean has sold for $76.5 million — six years after changing ownership hands for $50 million.
The new owner of the 18-story property, with addresses of both 1801 West End Ave. (the tower itself) and 1800 Broadway (a multi-floor structured parking garage) is an LLC affiliated with Irving, Texas-based C-III Capital Partners. That entity manages approximately $4 billion in assets, according to its website.
The seller was an LLC associated with Chicago-based Vanderbilt Office Properties. That entity acquired the property in March 2015 for the aforementioned $50 million.
Opened in 1986 as Palmer Plaza, the 269-foot high-rise was Midtown’s tallest structure until SkyHouse Nashville was completed. SkyHouse has since been eclipsed in height by the two Midtown towers comprising Broadwest.
The Nashville office of JLL (Bill Adair and Ashley Marshall) has handled marketing and leasing of the building.
Alex S. Palmer & Company developed the 1801 West End Ave. site.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
