New York-based investment firm The Sason Organization announced Thursday it is targeting a fall finish for a $3 million upgrade of its MetroCenter office building.
The 115,275-square-foot five-story building offers an address of 2 Vantage Way and previously accommodated medical billing services company CGS Administrators.
Sason paid $16.5 million for the property in May 2021 (read more here).
Full interior and exterior updates are underway to what will be called The Ivy. Trent Sullivan at Lines Architecture, a local Nashville-based firm, is leading design efforts.
Improvements will involve landscaping, entry canopy, signage, a new roof, HVAC, the lobby, a fitness center, an indoor/outdoor lounge with a small market for to-go items and a rooftop terrace that will offer views of downtown – billed as the first in MetroCenter.
Of note, The Ivy will offer flexible floor plates across approximately 23,000 square feet on each of its five floors. Three spec suites will be undertaken on the first floor.
Sason has enlisted Sarah Pettigrew and Ashley Marshall of Jones Lang LaSalle to handle leasing.
“The Ivy is poised to amplify MetroCenter’s status as the ‘New Urban’,” Joshua Sason, company principal, said in the release. “It will deliver modern, thoughtfully designed workspaces with a suite of amenities never before experienced in MetroCenter. Equipped with unmatched logistical advantages, The Ivy will represent everything forward-thinking tenants expect from the office of the future. We’re excited to introduce it to the Nashville market.”
