The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee seemingly is set to vote Tuesday on a three-tower mixed-use project planned for Rutledge Hill.
Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development, which paid $34 million for the property in August (see more images here), is planning a 32-story residential building, a 39-floor residential building and a 29-story hotel. The 3.37-acre, two-parcel property, which has a main address of 500 Second Ave. S., sits in a part of Rutledge Hill that overlaps with SoBro.
The site is recognized for a soaring radio broadcasting tower that Cumulus Media used when it operated from a building on the property.
The property sits within the MDHA Rutledge Hill Redevelopment District and, as such, requires design review committee approval. The DRC reviewed the concept plan on Nov. 2 but did not vote. According to sources, a vote now apparently looms.
Relatedly, Centrum will appear before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 9, to seek a modification to the downtown code related to height.
San Francisco-based Gensler is the architect, with Chicago-based Hoerr Schaudt the landscape architect.
The Post has been unable to contact Centrum officials for comment.
