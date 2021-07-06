The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday deferred voting on a concept plan and design of a proposed change to the plaza that fronts downtown’s Fifth Third Center.
Chicago-based EQ Office owns the skyscraper and is seeking the updates.
EQ Office, a real estate investment company that owns 80 office properties comprising a collective 40 million square feet, paid nearly $145 million for the tower in December 2019. It has enlisted Nashville-based Gresham Smith to handle the design effort, according to a document submitted to MDHA.
With an address of 424 Church St., the property sits within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval eventually will be needed.
Originally known as the Third National Financial Center and designed in the post-modern architectural style, the building opened in 1986, rises 31 floors and serves as Cincinnati-based Fifth Third's regional headquarters. The tower is also home to law firm Adams and Reese, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Loews Hotels. It offers a small Starbucks café in a ground-level space.
Read more and see additional images here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.