The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday assessed the concept plan for project proposed for a downtown site offering a parking garage and a surface parking lot but did not take a vote.
If it materializes, the 15-story building — with residential, retail and structured parking garage spaces — will rise on two parcels, at 215-217 Third Ave. N., and interact with both Bankers Alley and Printers Alley.
The effort will require the demolition of the existing garage, according to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department. Of note, the structure will offer a four-level component (a catwalk of sorts) over Banker’s Alley, with a smaller building to rise at 215 Third Ave. N. (that lot currently offers some surface parking).
The building to sit at 215 Third Ave. has been designed at its modest height to provide proper context to the older structures to the immediate south, according to the documents. The tallest portion of the overall structure (at 217 Third Ave. N.) is designed to rise 180 feet. For comparison, the Hotel Indigo structure sitting on an adjacent site rises almost 200 feet.
An investor group led by Nashville-based Gabe Coltea (a former part-owner of downtown's UBS Tower) is seeking Metro Planning Department permission for a height modification to the department’s downtown code. Coltea's development and real estate investment company Rubicon would oversee the project.
The owners have enlisted the Nashville office of Austin-based STG Design to handle architectural work. David Johnston, a principal with the company, is overseeing the effort.
The property sits within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval will be needed.
Read more and see additional images here.
In other business, the DRC approved a concept plan and design of proposed changes to the plaza that fronts downtown’s Fifth Third Center.
Chicago-based EQ Office owns the skyscraper, which sits at 424 Church St.
Read more here.
