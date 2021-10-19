The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved the concept plan for a 15-story mixed-used building proposed for a downtown site currently home to a parking garage and a surface parking lot.
The residential, retail and structured parking garage spaces will rise at 215-217 Third Ave. N. and interact with both Bankers Alley and Printers Alley. According to a release, the project will offer 300 rental residential units and approximately 12,000 to 15,000 square feet of retail space.
The effort will require the demolition of the existing garage, which is not of historical design value. Of note, the future structure will offer a four-level component (a catwalk of sorts) over Banker’s Alley, with a smaller building to rise at 215 Third Ave. N. (that lot currently offers some surface parking).
The building to sit at 215 Third Ave. has been designed at its modest height to provide proper context to the older structures to the immediate south, according to the developer. The tallest portion of the overall structure (at 217 Third Ave. N.) is designed to rise 180 feet. For comparison, the Hotel Indigo structure sitting on an adjacent site rises almost 200 feet.
An investor group led by Nashville-based Gabe Coltea (a former part-owner of downtown's UBS Tower) will undertake the project via Coltea's development and real estate investment company Rubicon Equities. Coltea said the project will address the need for people to live and work downtown and lead a walkable lifestyle.
“We have worked very closely with Metro Planning, neighbors and neighboring districts to deliver a project that transforms underutilized Bankers Alley into a living destination and strengthens the entire corridor through exceptional design and placemaking,” Coltea said in the release. “Bankers Alley will become an inviting respite that welcomes people and activity through retail and dining that we see being frequented by locals who live and work downtown. This project will help to maximize the vibrancy and connectivity of downtown Nashville.”
Rubicon has enlisted the Nashville office of Austin-based STG Design to handle architectural work. David Johnston, a principal with the company, is overseeing the effort.
“Our aim in design is to make sure this project results in a building that feels as if it belongs and has always been there,” Coltea said.
The property sits within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval was needed. In addition, Rubicon also is seeking Metro Planning Commission permission for an overall height modification.
Read more here.
In other business, the MDHA DRC reviewed concept plans regarding a boutique hotel building eyed for the Gulch site at which Whiskey Kitchen currently operates. The body did not take a vote regarding the project.
Potentially to stand 12 stories at 118 12th Ave. S. and sits — at the T-intersection of 11th Avenue South and McGavock Street — the hotel building could accommodate a Hyatt Caption.
In April, an entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. paid $5 million for the property.
A document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency notes a request for bonus height and bonus stepback. Hastings Architecture Associates is handling design.
Two modifications to the Metro Planning Department’s downtown code zoning will be needed.
“The modifications allow us to locate all parking below grade, create a similar scale at the street to adjacent buildings, and be a good neighbor to the adjoining property to the east,” the letter from Hastings reads.
Read more here.
