One of the nation’s five largest trucking companies has paid $3,125,000 for a major piece of Old Hickory’s DuPont industrial site.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominium Freight Line now owns the 214-acre property. The main address of the property (see here), which partly sits on the Cumberland River, is 1002 Industrial Drive.

Rayon

The DuPont site is outlined in green.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.