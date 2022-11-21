One of the nation’s five largest trucking companies has paid $3,125,000 for a major piece of Old Hickory’s DuPont industrial site.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominium Freight Line now owns the 214-acre property. The main address of the property (see here), which partly sits on the Cumberland River, is 1002 Industrial Drive.
The seller was DuPont Special Products USA LLC.
Locally, Old Dominion Freight Line operates in LaVergne, with seven service centers in the state. An Old Dominion spokesperson declined to note the company’s plan for the just-purchased property.
The evolution of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. dates to 1934, with the publicly traded company having recorded $5.25 billion in revenue for 2021. The company is home to about 24,580 employees throughout North America.
The purchase follows an LLC affiliated with boutique land development company Davie, Florida-based BHT Properties Group seemingly having paid $9 million for 370 acres that also offer the 1002 Industrial Drive address (read here). However, Metro records are unclear as to if that deal has been recorded, if the property might actually offer an address of 400 Swinging Bridge Road and if the property is the same property Old Dominium Freight Line now owns.
Of note, Dupont still seemingly owns, according to Metro records, 92.8 acres of the footprint of the original overall East Davidson County site. The bulk of that property is raw land.
The DuPont ownership history of the property dates to 1936, with the company’s employee lifestyle needs at the time having yielded the Old Hickory residential community.
Metro Councilmember Larry Hagar, in whose District 11 the DuPont property sits, had the overall site rezoned to industrial restrictive in 2016, with the zoning limiting any future use to work and/or storage being done within buildings (and not conducted outdoors).
Of note, the specific area in which the property sits is still sometimes called “Rayon City” as DuPont once manufactured rayon, a semi-synthetic fiber used to make clothing items. Longtime Nashvillians will recall the since-closed DuPont High School operated before Davidson County began offering large, comprehensive high schools in the late 1970s to early 1980s.
DuPont is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with the original iteration of today’s company having been founded in 1802. DuPont revenue for 2021 was about $16.65 billion.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.