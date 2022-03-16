An Southeast Davidson County medical office building has sold for $17.3 million — not quite three years after if changed ownership hands for about $4 million less that figure — to a Chicago company with a nationwide presence.
The property offers an address of 3754 Murfreesboro Pike and is located near Antioch High School.
The new owner is Remedy Medical Properties, which owns seemingly more than 500 properties located in 42 states and with a collective approximately 25.3 million square feet. According to the company website, Remedy officials are located in 24 cities, including Chattanooga.
The seller was Chicago-based MB Real Estate Services Inc., which paid about $13.03 million for the property in September 2019, Metro records show.
Of note, Ascension Saint Thomas operates a clinic from the building.
An entity affiliated with Memphis-based Belz Enterprises — which owns The Peabody hotel — owned the then-raw land from 1973 to 2017, according to Metro records.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
