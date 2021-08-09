Independent senior living property Windlands East in Madison has sold for approximately $6.84 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, located at 200 East Webster St., is Winter Park, Florida-based Holiday Retirement. That company also owns Windlands South (in South Nashville), the Manor at Steeplechase (in Franklin) and Uffelman Estates (in Clarksville).
The seller was an LLC affiliated with an Oregon company that, via a seemingly related entity, paid $4.5 million for the property in 1992, according to Metro records.
The 11-story Windlands East, designed in the modernist style and apparently opened in the 1970s, offers 192 residential units. The transaction price was $6,839,880, yielding the equivalent of $35,624 per unit.
According to its website, Holiday Retirement owns properties in 43 states.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
