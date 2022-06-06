A year's end start is eyed for a mixed-use project in Madison to be undertaken by Samaroo Development Group on land owned by Goodpasture Christian School.
According to a release, the two-phase/two-building project will unfold at 607 W. Due West Ave.
Terms of the arrangement between SDG and Goodpasture Christian, a private school that offered its first classes in 1966, are not being disclosed.
To be called The Hub at 607, the project will be completed in two phases, with the first to begin in the next six months and be completed within 24 months. The first phase will see a four-story, 115-unit residential building that will included structured parking, a swimming pool and a dog walk and dog washing station.
Nashville-based Shackleford Capital will assist in the financing of the deal. Samaroo Development Group will serve as its own general contractor, led by head of construction Michael Winarski. The Hub at 607 will incorporate environmentally friendly features, Winarski said.
Franklin-based Consortium Design (architect) and Nashville-based Collier Engineering are participating in the project.
Planning and design of the second phase of construction, slated to start upon completion of the first building, is still in the works. That building is expected to be a larger version of the first phase — with more apartments and more mixed-use space.
“I have been inspired by the school’s vision and what they stand for; it truly is innovative thinking,” Keith Samaroo, company CEO, said in the release. “Our community will offer inter-generational and mixed-income housing that’s so desperately needed.”
James Dillard, Goodpasture director of development, said the school is partnering with Nashville-based Blackbird Media to place digital billboards on the west side of the campus fronting Interstate 65.
“We will continue to seek alternate sources of income that have the potential to augment our fundraising efforts,” Dillard said.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8.
Across the street, the former Nashville Memorial Hospital building sold in March for $7 million, with Core Development and Forbes Plunkett Real Estate and Development eyeing a reinvention of the site (read here).
Nashville Business Journal was the first to report about The Hub at 607.
