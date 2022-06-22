Nashville-based businessman Joong Seo and a group of investors have paid $5.85 million for the East Nashville commercial building home to Duke’s and most recently Shep’s Delicatessen, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 1000 Main St. near Five Points and long recognized by the space for the since-closed Marché Artisan Foods, the two-story building is joined by a smaller, metal structure with Kustom Thrills Tattoo among the tenants. That building (see here) was part of the purchase.
Charlotte-based Crosland Southeast was the seller of the two-building property, having paid about $4.3 million for it in September 2018, according to Metro records. The seller at that time was an entity affiliated with east side-based real estate investor and landlord March Egerton. For context, Egerton paid $275,000 for the property in 2004. Of note, the seller in that deal paid $199,500 about 22 years prior to the transaction (in 1982) with Egerton.
The two buildings offer a collective 10,762 square feet. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $544 per foot based on the buildings' sizes.
Seo and his investors have landed a loan valued at about $4.4 million from Murfreesboro-based SmartBank, a separate document notes.
Alexander McDonald, a director in the local office of Charlotte-based Berkeley Capital Advisors, handled the sale of the property for Crosland.
Shep’s began operations in February and recently announced a move (read here), while Duke’s, a neighborhood bar, has been in business in the 1960s-opened building since 2015. Shep's has taken a space next to Kustom Thrills for its catering business.
Emmy Squared Pizza will soon open in the former Shep’s space (read here).
Seo, who owns Heritage Cleaners in Green Hills, recently paid about $11.22 million for nine properties offering coin laundry businesses (read here).
