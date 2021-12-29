An entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. has paid $4 million for a Gulch property offering a surface parking lot, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
CBR now owns the 0.29-acre property, which offers and an address of 109 12th Ave. S. and sits catty-corner from the company’s real estate holding at 118 12th Ave. S. Offering a building accommodating restaurant and bar Whiskey Kitchen, that property is being eyed for a 12-story hotel structure (read here).
The sellers of the 109 12th Ave. S. property were three individuals, two of whom (Robert Baker and Alice Taber) paid $30,600 for the property in 1993, Metro records show.
Michael Hayes, CBR president, told the Post the company wanted the surface lot, which offers 36 spaces, to accommodate vehicles of the office tenants at its 1101 McGavock building during the day and patrons visiting Kayne Prime and Whiskey Kitchen at night. Previously, the company had a ground lease for the property, he said.
The deal is the equivalent of about $13.79 million per acre, well below the per-acre price other Gulch properties have fetched in recent transactions (read here).
The just-purchased property sits adjacent to two parcels, one of which (with an address of 1210 McGavock St.) offers a building home to restaurant Adele’s. Sources said Adele’s operates via a long-term lease.
At an adjacent site at 1212-1214-1218 McGavock St., Florida-based Mill Creek Residential is eyeing a 28-floor mixed-use building (read here).
C.B. Ragland Co. co-developed with Houston-based Hines the SoBro site of mixed-use tower 222 2nd Ave. S. It also developed a SoBro property with the building housing a Hyatt Centric hotel and a Pancake Pantry.
