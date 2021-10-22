The owners of local Mexican restaurant chain Las Palmas have paid $1 million for one of the surface parking lots that accommodates their Midtown location, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 1901 Hayes St. and sitting near other surface parking lots with various local ownership, the parcel offers 0.16 acres. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $143.50 per foot.
The seller was a California-based LLC, an affiliated entity of which paid $43,500 for the property in 1972, according to Metro records.
The Las Palmas Mexican Restaurante is located at 1905 Hayes St., having operated there since 1995 when members of Nashville’s real estate investing Crossman family acquired it, Metro records show.
The Crossman entity also owns a surface parking lot at 1903 Hayes St., having acquired that property and the building at 1905 Hayes St. in 1995 for $403,000. Nick Spiva, a veteran local real estate investor, was the seller in that transaction.
Las Palmas owners could not be reached for comment regarding any intentions they may have of acquiring the 1903-1905 Hayes properties from the Crossman entity. The business owners upgraded the 1905 building a few years ago.
The Lagasse family, another long-time real estate investing group, owns a surface parking lot at 113 19th Ave. N. That parcel sits adjacent to the three aforementioned properties.
Across an alley, the Lagasses also own 1904 West End Ave., which is home to an AT&T retail store. The family paid $5.6 million for the two properties in 2013.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent transaction.
Across Hayes Street from Las Palmas, St. Louis-based Subtext seeks to undertake a mixed-use building on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres (read more here).
With its offices located in Antioch, Las Palmas Enterprises began operations in 1990 on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville.
