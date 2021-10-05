A hotel property located near Nashville International Airport has sold for almost $21.14 million, with the new owner seemingly affiliated with New York-based global investment titan KKR & Co. Inc.
Home to a multi-building Residence Inn by Marriott, the property offers an address of 2300 Elm Hill Pike.
The seller was a Florida-based LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The LLC paid approximately $27.95 million for the property in 2014, and it is unclear why the most recent purchase price is less than the transaction figure of seven years prior.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
KKR & Co. Inc. (formerly known as Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.) manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The publicly traded company reported revenues of $20.64 billion in 2020.
Locally, KKR has garnered headlines in recent years for deals involving Envision Healthcare and Quorum Health.
