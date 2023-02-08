A multi-parcel Midtown site with various buildings and located near the district’s post office has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Dialysis Clinic Inc. owns the properties, which offer a collective 7.5 acres and addresses of 1601-1721 Church St. and 1600-1718 Hayes St. The company acquired the first of the properties in 1975, NBJ reports.
Dialysis Clinic Inc. has enlisted the Nashville office of Dallas-based commercial real estate services firm Stream Realty and locally based The Fifth Generation Property Co. to market the property.
Separated by 17th Avenue North, the properties are bordered by Church Street on the north, 18th Avenue on the west, Hayes Street on the south and 16th Avenue on the east.
The overall site offers, among other structures, a medical office building home to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation (at 1600 Hayes St.), a structure once housing Baird Private Wealth Management (see here), a fenced private park, a vintage former residential building at 1700 Hayes St. (pictured) and a handful of vacant pre-1960-constructed buildings (see here) that previously housed some businesses.
NBJ reports the bulk of the property is zoned to be redeveloped with mixed-use buildings.
The property is being offered both in portions and in full. Dialysis Clinic Inc. also owns Midtown property at 306-306-308 15th Ave. N. It is unclear if the company owns any additional property within the district.
The for-sale property is located near multiple sites either being redeveloped or planned for reinvention. For example, Ascend Real Estate Group is under construction in the 1800 block on 16-story mixed-use structure 19th & Church (read here).
Similarly, St. Louis-based Subtext is underway with 14-floor mixed-use building Local Midtown in the 1900 block of Hayes Street (read here).
To the immediate east of the Dialysis Clinic Inc. property sits the land on which Houston-based Hines is planning the Reed District (read here). Also nearby are the sites eyed for towers by Chartwell Residential (read here), Roers Companies (read here) and CCB Nashville Developments (read here).
