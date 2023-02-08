Screen Shot 2023-02-07 at 2.18.17 PM.png

The for-sale property is highlighted with a star.

 Courtesy of Stream Realty

A multi-parcel Midtown site with various buildings and located near the district’s post office has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price, Nashville Business Journal reports.

Dialysis Clinic Inc. owns the properties, which offer a collective 7.5 acres and addresses of 1601-1721 Church St. and 1600-1718 Hayes St. The company acquired the first of the properties in 1975, NBJ reports.

Screen Shot 2023-02-07 at 3.31.52 PM.png

1700 Hayes as seen in 2019

Tags

