Veteran Nashville real estate investor Rusty Dunn has paid $825,000 for a Madison commercial property sitting adjacent to two parcels on which are unfolding and planned residential projects with a collective 676 apartment units.

Dunn now owns the two-acre property, which sits at 1425 Gallatin Pike and offers a building from which Memphis-based American Car Center operates a used car business.

building at 1401.png

A rendering for one of the three buildings planned for 1401 Gallatin Pike