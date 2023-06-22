Veteran Nashville real estate investor Rusty Dunn has paid $825,000 for a Madison commercial property sitting adjacent to two parcels on which are unfolding and planned residential projects with a collective 676 apartment units.
Dunn now owns the two-acre property, which sits at 1425 Gallatin Pike and offers a building from which Memphis-based American Car Center operates a used car business.
The seller was a Rhode Island LLC that paid $770,000 for the property in June 2021, Metro records note.
As the Post reported in mid-May, Charleston, S.C.-based Greystar Real Estate paid $3.7 million for raw land at 1401 Gallatin Pike. Matt Evans, Greystar senior director of development, told the Post the company is eyeing a three-building 292-unit development for the site. A summer groundbreaking is planned.
Evans said Greystar recently closed a construction loan with First Horizon Bank related to the development.
Relatedly, Greystar remains under construction at an adjacent property, located at 110 One Mile Parkway, on the 384-unit Birchway Rivergate apartment development. Metro records are unclear as to what Greystar paid for that property.
Dunn said he has already drawn interest in his 1425 Gallatin Pike property. He noted the property perhaps might have the highest value as offering a retail building or an auto sales business.
However, Dunn added he has been in contact with Greystar (and Evans) about the property and respects the work the company does. The project Greystar plans at 1401 Gallatin Pike has been designed to not include the property Dunn just acquired.
Dunn acquired the property via his Horsepower J.V. Brothers Michael Dunn and Will Dunn — relatives of Rusty Dunn and brokers with the local office of CBRE — represented Horsepower on the deal.
The properties sit within Metro Councilmember Zach Young’s District 10.
Based on annual revenues and units under development, Greystar has been listed in the nation's top five multifamily development companies for multiple years. The Greystar website notes the company manages more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally, with offices located in North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.