Additional images and details have been released related to a visually distinctive skyscraper that Dallas-based Lincoln Property and Mirasol Capital plan for the SoBro roundabout.
With a main address of 410 Eighth Ave. S. and to site near the Music City Center convention facility, the project will be called Circle South. The building will rise about 445 feet, making it one of the city’s 10 tallest if it were standing today. Some preliminary site work has been completed but full-scale construction has yet to start.
Marketing materials note the 30-story office tower will offer 538,000 square feet, with 35,000 square feet of collective outdoor space be combined across floors 10 through 20. The materials note the design from Nashville-based architecture firm Gresham Smith will include natural stone, exotic wood ceilings and bespoke detailing.
Three food-and-beverage business are planned as part of 15,000 square feet of ground-level retail. The building will offer concierge service, a fitness facility, bike locks and 24-hour security, among other amenities.
Circle South is expected to include at least one more building (details have not been disclosed). The site will feature 11,800 square feet of “outdoor connection” via a public pocket park and a reflecting pool (read more here).
Lincoln and Mirasol have enlisted Charlie Gibson and Stewart Lyman, managing directors with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, to handle marketing and leasing.
Of note, Lincoln developed the sites home to 909 Flats in Hope Gardens and what was then called Aspire in Midtown.
