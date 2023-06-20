The office of Mayor John Cooper released on Tuesday a concept rendering of the proposed pedestrian bridge that would span the Cumberland River and connect Germantown and the future Oracle campus at River North.

Multiple local media outlets report that Oracle has agreed to fund up to $175 million of infrastructure work (greenways, utilities, streets, etc.) at its roughly 65-acre River North site on the city's East Bank. The work will include funding for the future bridge — a specific cost and construction timeline for which have not been disclosed.

Oracle ped bridge