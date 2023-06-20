The office of Mayor John Cooper released on Tuesday a concept rendering of the proposed pedestrian bridge that would span the Cumberland River and connect Germantown and the future Oracle campus at River North.
Multiple local media outlets report that Oracle has agreed to fund up to $175 million of infrastructure work (greenways, utilities, streets, etc.) at its roughly 65-acre River North site on the city's East Bank. The work will include funding for the future bridge — a specific cost and construction timeline for which have not been disclosed.
In exchange for funding the infrastructure work, Oracle will land a tax break from Metro Government, with the company specifically to pay no more than 50 percent of the future property taxes its $1.2 billion development generates each year until the $175 million is recouped. The tax break is valid up to 25 years, and Oracle will pay any costs in excess of the $175 million.
Based in Austin, Oracle has committed to create about 8,500 local jobs to be filled by 2031’s end. The company has paid $276 million to date for the River North property it needs for the multi-building campus (read here).
Nashville Business Journal reports Oracle has added about 500 local employees during the two years since landing state and Metro incentives valued at a collectively $278 million. The average Oracle local employee is expected to earn annual wages of $110,000, NBJ notes.
Oracle is leasing the fourth floor of the Radius office building in the North Gulch’s Capitol View as a temporary home until it establishes its River North presence.