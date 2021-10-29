Icahn Enterprises will sell 100 percent of its interests in recycler PSC Metals to SA Recycling for about $290 million, according to a release.
The sale, however, does not include the prized PSC Metals plot of land near Nissan Stadium on the East Bank of the Cumberland River. Icahn will lease the site to SA Recycling, according to the release.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.
"Icahn Enterprises acquired its interest in PSC Metals in 2007,” Chairman Carl Icahn said. “Even under challenging circumstances created by volatile commodity markets over the past several years, we executed our activist playbook with this investment – significantly increasing EBITDA. Given the cyclical nature of the company's industry, we believe today's transaction is appropriately timed and provides a very positive outcome for IEP unitholders."
In 2018, PSC Metals was in negotiations with then-Mayor David Briley about moving its industrial operations from the coveted spot, but a plan to relocate the company never materialized.
A major planning effort for the entire East Bank is currently underway.
California-based SA Recycling operates about 80 scrapyards across the country, including in The Nations.
