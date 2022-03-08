Houston-based developer Hines has paid $875,000 for a Midtown property located within the footprint of its future Reed District project, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 131 15th Ave. N., the 0.05-acre property offers a small nondescript building that seemingly offers no tenant.
The seller was a Birmingham-area-based entity that paid $150,000 for the property in 2001, Metro records show.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $401 per square foot based on acreage, a number that is reasonable compared to the figures of similar recent Midtown deals, sources said.
The purchase comes after an LLC affiliated with Hines paid $32 million in 2021 for a major segment of the site, which is recognized as the home of the Nashville Subaru auto dealership.
Hines and investment management company Barings will joint venture on the overhaul of the site, with construction of Reed District phase one to begin in the second quarter of 2023.
As previously reported, the first phase will include a 300-unit apartment building, a 300,000-square-foot office building, a 250-key hotel and the adaptive reuse of a vintage former Coca-Cola bottling plant to include 100,000 square feet of “creative office” and retail. Green space will be included with the buildings, to offer a collective 800,000 square feet.
The first phase seemingly will unfold, in part, on the property Hines just acquired.
Once the overall Reed District development is completed, it will offer buildings with a collective 2.7 million square feet. Read more here.
The overall site is bordered by a part of Church Street on the north, 16th Avenue on the west, Broadway on the south and a section of 15th Avenue on the east. The Reed family also owns three parcels on the east side of 15th that sit adjacent to the site home to a White Castle fast food business.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the deal involving 131 15th Ave. N.
