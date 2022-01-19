A warehouse property located on the East Bank two blocks from Topgolf and adjacent to a former Goodwill Industries site has sold for $4.2 million to a hotel development entity.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 206 N. First St., is PBS EB Nashville LLC. That entity is affiliated with both Atlanta-based RevPAR Companies and Emerge Hospitality Group, which is located in Chattanooga.
Pete Patel, RevPAR president and CEO, said Nashville — and particularly the East Bank and its River North — have become “highly desirable” for redevelopment.
Patel told the Post he plans a building to offer a hotel with some retail. However, he declined to offer specifics.
RevPAR is now under construction with a three-story Hyatt Place hotel in Green Hills' Bedford Commons (read here).
The property spans 0.82 acres, with its warehouse offering 5,840 square feet and accommodating Todd's Auto Parts. Of note, the building is located across the street from the warehouse home to craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co.
A trust was the seller, with an affiliated entity having acquired it in 1995 for $290,000, according to Metro records. The seller also had ownership interest in Todd's Auto Parts.
The deal is the equivalent of about $118 per square foot and approximately $5.1 million per acre, both of which are considered slightly below the rough averages of the figures of recently sold East Bank properties, according to sources.
Michael Havens, a broker with the Nashville office of Cushman & Wakefield, and colleagues Madison Wenzler and Ronnie Wenzler represented the seller.
John Toomey, an affiliate broker with Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer.
