For the second month in a row, the top sale on our list of high-dollar homes has catapulted over $11 million. Figure skater Scott Hamilton purchased the cheapest house on the list, which came in at the low, low price of $4.4 million. We’re not sure exactly who bought the $11,475,000 home in Thompson’s Station, but the trust appears to be owned by a high-profile celebrity real estate agent.

A few of the homes on this month’s list are on streets that sound like they’re named for Houses of the Dragon. (The House of Drosera and the House of Edenwilde may both have had their beginnings in Old Valyria.) The homes that go with them are also grandiose enough for royalty — though maybe there are fewer golf courses in Westeros.

7012CrewsLn_0001.jpg

7012 Crews Lane
5224LysanderLane_0001.jpg

5224 Lysander Lande