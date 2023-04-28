Rarely do I read through a list of fancy amenities on a Headline Home and feel absolute joy for the person who gets to live there. But this month when I read that John Prine and Fiona Whelan had a gorgeous walk-in shower and tub, it was the closest I ever got. The late Prine shared this home with his wife Fiona. It sold for more than $4 million, as did every other house on this month’s list.
The priciest abode sold in March is the now-former home of Harrison Frist Jr., CEO at naviHealth and eldest son of former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, and his wife Ashley. It sold for almost $8 million, and they paid a little more than that earlier this year for their new home. What’s an extra $300,000 for a spiffy new place?
Below are March’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price. We’ve decided to remove street numbers from the listings.
1. Canterbury Drive, Nashville 37205
Buyers: John and Renee Hawkins
Sale price: $7,925,000
Sellers: William Harrison Frist Jr. and Ashley Frist
Sellers’ agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Timothy King, French King Fine Properties
Harrison Frist Jr., CEO at naviHealth and eldest son of former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, and his wife Ashley, bought the highest dollar home on the December 2022 list and they’ve now sold their former home and made the top of the list for March. The home was purchased by John and Renee Hawkins, who endow a business scholarship at Vanderbilt University. This 8,000-square-foott classic “Belle Meade beauty” is on an interior street with a private back yard and guest house. The main home includes four bedrooms, six baths and the guest house adds an additional 600 square feet of living space.
2. Concord Road, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Alberto Forero
Sale price: $5,936,000
Seller: Concord Property LLC
Seller’s agent: William T. McLemore, McLemore Auction Company, LLC
Buyer’s agent: William Shaar, Realty of America
This home was sold to Alberto Forero at live auction for almost $6 million. It includes three gated entrances to the property and the home is almost 11,000 square feet with a 1,700-square-foot guest house and 4,000-square-foot entertainment building. The house includes crystal chandeliers, and the freestanding entertainment space came with a sound and lighting system. These days, all that square footage almost makes it seem like a bargain.
3. Bethesda Road, Thompsons Station 37179
Buyer: Rosalia Anne Butera, 2018 Living Trust
Sale price: $5,890,000
Sellers: David M. and Tara N. Hays
Sellers’ agent: Jennifer B. Watson, Exit Truly Home Realty
Buyer’s agent: Tyler King, Benchmark Realty, LLC
The listing calls this modern home on more than 10 acres in Thompsons Station “the entertainer’s dream and functional for families.” The home has five bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a home theater, basement bar and a bonus room with its own wet bar. There’s also a room above the four-car garage, two laundry rooms, an elevator and a large screened in porch. If all that sounds overwhelming, head on over to the home’s safe room for a quick bunker moment. There’s also an unfinished basement gym area that could easily be expanded into more safe room space or a larger gym. On the 10 acres, there’s a black metal barn (hell yeah), a heated saltwater pool and a stocked pond.
4. Lewisburg Pike, Franklin 37064
Buyers: Perry S. and Janis L. Schonfeld
Sale price: $5,002,600
Seller: Jerry Owens
Seller’s agent: Alice Charron, Keller Williams Realty
Buyers’ agent: Marabeth Poole, PARKS
This home also has a private pond and lots of acreage: The property includes more than eight acres and is four miles from downtown Franklin, and the pond takes up about 3.75 acres of the outdoor space. Inside it has two main-level owner’s suites, a large family room with stacked stone fireplace, three-car garage and room for expansion. It was purchased by Perry Schonfeld, a principal and the chief operating officer at LBA Realty, and his wife, Janis.
5. Van Leer Drive, Nashville 37220
Buyers: Whitney and Jacob Davis
Sale price: $4,770,000
Seller: 8Gco Trust
Seller’s agent: Jessica Rosenblum, PARKS
Buyers’ agent: Caroline Dean, VILLAGE
McKenzie Construction and P Shea Designs teamed up to build this new home with a combination of “modern and rustic elements” in Oak Hill. The home sits on one acre on a “family friendly quiet street” and has a fresh metal roof, cedar and stone accent on the home’s exterior along with beautiful mature trees and my favorite amenity on any listing: “plenty of room for a pool!” The inside has two main-level suites and three upstairs as well as a private suite above the garage that is “perfect for inlaws, nanny, or private office or studio.” It also has something called a “rocking chair front porch,” which looks kind of like a regular porch.
6. Liberty Church Trail, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Mason W. and Molly C. Crosby Revocable Trust
Sale price: $4.5 million
Seller: Jerry A. and Carol M. Denham, Trustees, Denham Trust
Seller’s agent: Meredith Rachel Zeller, PARKS
Buyer’s agents: John White and Emily Steward, Engel & Voelkers Nashville
“This stunning, natural light filled estate is livable, luxurious and is tucked away on a street that might just be the best kept secret in Brentwood!,” the listing of this $4.5 million secret mansion reads. The abode has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, two offices, a home theater, a wine cellar, pool, spa and sporting court all on two acres. The “only thing this home is missing is you!”
7. Harlow Drive, College Grove 37046
Buyers: Lindsay Ann and Kyle Jeffrey Kemp
Sale price: $4,450,000
Seller: Parros Family Trust
Seller’s agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC
Buyers’ agent: Willis Stelly, III, Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC
Located on the Troubadour Golf & Field Club, this College Grove home includes a gourmet kitchen, large primary bedroom, upgraded lighting, incredible outdoor entertaining space and more. New owner Lindsay Ann is a design director for Ralph Lauren and her husband, Kyle, is an investor.
8. Benham Ave., Nashville 37215
Buyers: Jeffrey and Sherry White
Sale price: $4,325,000
Seller: Kristy L. Edwards
Seller’s agent: Mary Lynn (ML) Davis, Corcoran Reverie
Buyers’ agent: Kristen Dawson, Constantine Turner Real Estate
In Green Hills, this ultra-modern mini-mansion has a (winks) “sumptuous primary suite,” according to the listing. The listing indicates incredible design and craftsmanship, like a wood-planked wall in the entryway. There is a kitchen for regular folks and a butler’s kitchen tucked away with a large wine cooler. New owners Jeffrey and Sherry White can enjoy the outdoors on their rooftop deck or in their heated pool and hot tub and outdoor entertainment space.
9. Overton Lea Road, Nashville 37220
Buyer: Reid Samuel Wakefield
Sale price: $4,261,000
Seller: Fiona Whelan and John Prine Family Trust
Seller’s and buyer’s agent: Deirdre Kerr and Simon Kerr, Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty
This Oak Hill home is the aforementioned gorgeous home formerly owned by the late John Prine and his wife Fiona Whelan. The legendary songwriter and his wife enjoyed more than two acres with a resort-style pool “to cool you off on those hot summer days.” It boasts a recently renovated kitchen and a primary bedroom suite with two walk-in closets and a spa-like walk-in shower and tub. There’s 2,700 feet in the basement that remains unfinished for new owner Reid Samuel Wakefield.
10. Mosley Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Cameron and Rachelle Smith
Sale price: $4.1 million
Seller: Zeus Dev LLC
Seller’s agent: Garrett Beasley, Brentview Realty Company
Buyers’ agent: Shelly Bearden, Fridrich & Clark Realty
New construction and Brentwood go together like Nashville and … well … new construction. This Brentwood home is another new build “within walking distance to Starbucks and Fresh Market,” according to the listing. It has six bedrooms, seven full baths and one half bath, a study, four-car garage and more. New owners Cameron and Rachelle Smith own High Performance Specialised Athletes Academy.