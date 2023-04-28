Rarely do I read through a list of fancy amenities on a Headline Home and feel absolute joy for the person who gets to live there. But this month when I read that John Prine and Fiona Whelan had a gorgeous walk-in shower and tub, it was the closest I ever got. The late Prine shared this home with his wife Fiona. It sold for more than $4 million, as did every other house on this month’s list.

The priciest abode sold in March is the now-former home of Harrison Frist Jr., CEO at naviHealth and eldest son of former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, and his wife Ashley. It sold for almost $8 million, and they paid a little more than that earlier this year for their new home. What’s an extra $300,000 for a spiffy new place?

3706Benham.Angelina-3964.jpg

Benham Avenue
1108OvertonLea.Angelina-3960.jpg

Overton Lea Road