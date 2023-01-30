This month’s list of high-dollar home sales is a who’s who of random millionaires — though it’s possible this list fits that description every month. William Harrison Frist Jr. and his wife, Ashley, forked over $8,250,000 for a vintage estate in Belle Meade. Brent Dougherty, co-host of 104.5 The Zone show 3HL, and wife, Kelly, a real estate agent, paid almost $5 million for new construction in Franklin.

There’s also a family of fitness gurus, a printing exec, a serial entrepreneur and possibly an early reality TV cast member.

615 westview-4694.jpg

615 Westview Ave.
5020 Franklin road-4698.jpg

5020 Franklin Pike