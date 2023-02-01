The owner of a Gulch mixed-use tower has paid $28.7 million for a two-tower Antioch apartment complex located near Global Mall at the Crossings.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, a partnership affiliated with Seattle-based Security Properties now owns Hickory Hollow Towers, located at 100 Curtis Hollow Road.

Towers

Hickory Hollow Towers as seen in 2021

