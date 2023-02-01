The owner of a Gulch mixed-use tower has paid $28.7 million for a two-tower Antioch apartment complex located near Global Mall at the Crossings.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, a partnership affiliated with Seattle-based Security Properties now owns Hickory Hollow Towers, located at 100 Curtis Hollow Road.
The seller was a Memphis entity, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The entity paid $9.4 million for the South Davidson County property in 2008, Metro records show.
According to a separate document, Security Properties has landed a $22.5 million loan from Berkadia Commercial Mortgage.
In December 2019, Security Properties paid $80.75 million for what was then known as Broadstone Gulch, located at 803 Division St. The per-unit price of almost $340,000 seemingly set a record sale, at the time, for an apartment building located in an urban Nashville location (read here).
In addition to what is now called Crossroads at The Gulch Apartments, Security Properties now owns seven suburban apartment properties in the general Nashville area.
Opened in 1979, Hickory Hollow Towers offers a pair of six-story modernist buildings with a collective 156 units. As such, the deal is the equivalent of $183,974 per apartment.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.