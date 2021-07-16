The Gulch building home to dog care business Bark Public House is being offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 609 Ninth Ave. S., the 0.4-acre property sits next to the buildings home to jewelry retailer King Baby Studio and The Chef and I. Mitchell Binder and Michael Binder recently sold those two properties, which sit on a collective 0.46 acres, for $7.1 million (read more here).
A family partnership owns the property now listed for sale. Of note, a deceased member of the family seemingly acquired the property in 1927, according to Metro records.
The owners have enlisted Mike Jacobs, Lisa Maki and Jordan Powell, brokers with the Nashville office of Toronto-based Avison Young, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Powell, an Avison Young vice president (capital markets) and the lead broker on the listing, said the property offers a triple net lease agreement in which the tenant pays real estate taxes, building insurance and maintenance costs.
“This full NNN investment opportunity allows an investor the rare opportunity to acquire a property in The Gulch — one of the most high-profile and sought-after neighborhoods in the entire Southeast,” Powell emailed the Post.
Bark Public House is a franchised business that provides dog care services (primarily boardings) and products. To the right of its building is located a structure home to retailer Uncommon James and restaurant Stock & Barrel. That property is owned by a separate entity.
