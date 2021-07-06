The Gulch building home to jewelry and fashion accessories business King Baby Studio and an adjacent property have sold for $7.1 million — more than 6.7 times the figure for which they last changed hands about seven and a half years and 10 years ago, respectively.
The sale of the 0.27-acre King Baby Studio property, located at 615 Ninth Ave. S., comes as the owners of the King Baby business plan a move to 12South (read here). The deal also involved the sale of 611 Ninth Ave., which offers 0.19 acres and a building home to The Chef & I on Ninth.
The Post was unable to determine details of the new owner. However, the entity seemingly is based in San Diego, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
The sellers were Mitchell Binder and Michael Binder, who also own and operate the King Baby business. The brothers paid $450,000 for that property in 2011 and $600,000 for the property at 611 Ninth in October 2013.
Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of about $354 per foot.
Lisa Maki, senior vice president with Toronto-based Avison Young's capital markets group in Nashville, brokered the deal for the Binders. The Post could not determine if the buyers used a broker in the transaction.
In addition to Nashville, King Baby operates brick and mortar locations in Santa Monica (California), Las Vegas, New Hope (Pennsylvania), and throughout China.
“We’re excited for the move to 12 South," King Baby Studio founder and designer Mitchell Binder emailed the Post. "The street provides Nashville with an awesome shopping community and we’re ready to add to that unique experience with our lifestyle brand."
Mike Binder serves as King Baby's CFO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.