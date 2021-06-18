The eye-catching Paris Building in 12South has landed boutique retailers Serendipity and King Baby Studio.
The latter operates at 2814 12th Ave. S. in The Gulch (615 Ninth Ave. S.) while the former to relocate from an existing nearby building at 2301 12th Ave. S.
Julie Lutz and Kenneth Lutz own Serendipity, which focuses primarily on women’s clothing, accessories and gifts. The married couple has operated in their current space since 2001 and employ 10 people. Julie Lutz told the Post Serendipity plans to be fully operational in the Paris Building by month’s end. The company’s office and online sales operations will continue to operate at the current location until moving at a further date.
Serendipity offers more than 100 clothing, accessory and gift lines, with some of its inventory provided by local entities (including Thistle Farms and Music City Suds).
Lutz said securing the Paris Building was like "finding a treasure in an unexpected place."
Mike Binder, King Baby chief financial officer, said he is viewing the building as a second location and is hoping to be open by Aug. 1. The 12South King Baby will be home to four to five employees.
Owned by Mitchell Binder (Mike's brother), King Baby Studio in The Gulch opened 10 years ago.
Pat Howell, a broker with Nashville-based C.A. Howell and Co., represented the Lutzes in their lease negotiation. Lisa Maki, senior vice president with the local office of Avison Young, represented King Baby.
The looming moves of the two businesses come as Nashville-based real estate investor and landlord Treg Warner paid $4 million for the 109-year-old Paris Building in May (see photo here). The masonry structure (sitting on 0.64 acres and offering about 27,900 square feet) is painted in a color that suggests a combination of blue-purple-gray. The building sports an eye-catching mural and a traditional symmetry not found in most contemporary commercial buildings.
