The team undertaking the development of a Gulch site with a Hyatt Caption building is now seeking a similar hotel project — to feature a Netherlands brand — on a nearby site.

An entity affiliated with Nashville’s C.B. Ragland Co. seeks a 10-story hotel building to offer a Citizen M hotel (stylized as “citizenM”) at 109 12th Ave. S. Via an LLC, the Ragland entity paid $4 million for the 0.29-acre Gulch property (read here), which offers a 36-space surface parking lot and sits catty-corner from the company’s property at 118 12th Ave. S. (and on which the 12-story hotel structure for Hyatt Caption is under construction; read here).

