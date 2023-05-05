The team undertaking the development of a Gulch site with a Hyatt Caption building is now seeking a similar hotel project — to feature a Netherlands brand — on a nearby site.
An entity affiliated with Nashville’s C.B. Ragland Co. seeks a 10-story hotel building to offer a Citizen M hotel (stylized as “citizenM”) at 109 12th Ave. S. Via an LLC, the Ragland entity paid $4 million for the 0.29-acre Gulch property (read here), which offers a 36-space surface parking lot and sits catty-corner from the company’s property at 118 12th Ave. S. (and on which the 12-story hotel structure for Hyatt Caption is under construction; read here).
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Ragland is seeking a concept plan review and a modification to Metro’s downtown code.
If built, the hotel will offer 268 rooms, a bar, a fitness center and a rooftop swimming pool. The site on which the hotel building would rise does not include the building housing restaurant Adele’s (or a small surface parking lot located at that structure’s entrance).
Citizen M bills itself as a global hotel developer, investor and chain and its hotels as providing “affordable luxury.” In the United States, its brand is found in the following cities: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Austin seemingly is on tap. Citizen M hotels offer automated self-check-in, no bellhops and all rooms of the same size and layout.
The document submitted to Metro notes the future building will offer a building with an exterior comprising primarily metal panels and glass. Richmond, Va.-based Baskervill is the architect, with Nashville’s Civil Site Design Group (engineering and land planning) also participating. Color renderings have not been finalized and a hoped-for start date is unclear.
Citizen M emailed the Post the following statement:
"Nashville has been on citizenM's radar since we first entered the U.S. market, and we remain very interested in having a presence here. It is one of America’s most dynamic and vibrant places. As of today, citizenM is exploring options. And while we are in a very preliminary stage, we love this city and hope to have more to report in the future.”
C.B. Ragland Co. co-developed with Houston-based Hines the SoBro site on which rises mixed-use tower 222 2nd Ave. S. It also developed a SoBro property with the building housing a Hyatt Centric hotel and a Pancake Pantry.