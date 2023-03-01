The development team planning a Hyatt Caption hotel for the Gulch site last home to bar Whiskey Kitchen has landed a $58 million loan.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Truist Bank provided the loan to an entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co.

Screen Shot 2023-02-28 at 4.58.31 PM.png

Hyatt Caption
Screen Shot 2023-02-28 at 4.58.07 PM.png

LINK Building
Screen Shot 2023-02-28 at 4.57.50 PM.png

Modera SoBro

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.