The development team planning a Hyatt Caption hotel for the Gulch site last home to bar Whiskey Kitchen has landed a $58 million loan.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Truist Bank provided the loan to an entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co.
The loan comes as the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee recently approved final design elements related to what will be a 12-story boutique hotel building, to rise at 118 12th Ave. S. at the T-intersection of 12th Avenue South and McGavock Street.
The owner/developer paid $5 million for the property in 2021. Nashville-based Hastings Architecture is handling design of the building, with Civil Site Design Group, also locally based, overseeing engineering and land-planning efforts. The future building will feature a restaurant space at the corner of 12th and McGavock.
Hyatt Caption is a relatively new concept for Hyatt and is targeted toward millennials who advocate minimalism and the simple living movement. The first Hyatt Caption opened on Beale Street in Memphis.
C.B. Ragland President Michael Hayes recently told the Post a full construction start looms now that the demolition process has been finalized.
Of note, a C.B. Ragland-affiliated entity developed the SoBro site home to a Hyatt Centric hotel on Molloy Street (between Second and Third avenues south).
See more images of the planned Hyatt Caption building here.
VUMC preps full-scale work on 21st Avenue building
Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials have applied for a shell permit related to the 16-story inpatient tower planned for 21st Avenue South.
As the Post reported in July 2022, the project will unfold on the site of a parking structure and the 11-story Oxford House building, between 21st Avenue South and Medical Center Drive.
According to VUMC officials, the project — to be called the LINK Building — could carry a cost of about $500 million.
The LINK Building will offer 222,825 square feet of medical office space, 180 patient rooms and 575-square-foot coffee shop.
The construction will be the first significant expansion at VUMC since the 2009 construction of the Critical Care Tower.
Construction of the LINK Building will require the razing of the Oxford House building, a modernist structure that opened in 1961 and underwent some updates in 2018. The address of that building, though unclear with Metro records, seemingly is 1313 21st Ave. S. Of note, construction of the LINK Building can begin before the Oxford House building is fully razed.
VUMC will also add three floors (600 parking spaces) to its existing central garage, positioned to the south of Oxford House, as part of the project. That garage space and the future office building seemingly will offer a collective approximately 500,000 square feet.
New York-based Blair, Mui + Dowd, which has undertaken design work for VUMC in the past, is the architect. Nashville-based Smith Seckman Reid is handling engineering and land planning.
Read more here.
Permit issued related to SoBro apartment project
Boca Raton, Florida-based development company Mill Creek Residential Trust has landed a permit related to its planned mixed-use building Modera SoBro.
The permit, valued at about $27.62 million, will allow for construction of the concrete structural frame.
The issuing of the permit comes after Mill Creek secured a demolition permit, valued at $517,120, to allow for the razing of a massive warehouse on the site. That permit followed Mill Creek’s in January securing a roughly $113.35 million loan from Japanese financial institution Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Mill Creek paid $35 million for the downtown property, once home to Nashville Brewing Company, in August 2022.
The 3.89-acre property offers an address of 825 Sixth Ave. S. and is located near craft beer business Tennessee Brew Works. The property is located on a site in which SoBro and Pie Town overlap.
Nashville-based Tiny’s Construction will handle the demolition work, a timetable for which is not being disclosed.
Modera SoBro (read more here) will offer two large-scale buildings. One will feature 2,500 square feet of retail and front Sixth Avenue at Division Street. That building will rise approximately seven stories, with the other (phase two) to stand 11 floors and sit next to the inner-interstate loop. The buildings will offer a collective 713 apartments and 740 parking spaces within a structured garage.
The architect is Atlanta-based Cooper Cary. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Hawkins Partners, which is locally based, is the landscape architect.
Mill Creek remains under construction locally with Modera Gulch, Modera McGavock (also in The Gulch) and Modera Germantown.