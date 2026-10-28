Ground breaks on $89M Second Harvest facility MetroCenter-based nonprofit hopes to operate from future home near airport by early 2028 William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 28, 2026 Oct 28, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The future Second Harvest facility Rendering: Second Harvest, Hastings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has begun construction of a building that will significantly enhance production and distribution capacity.The project will carry a cost of $89 million. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAms6D:8?65 3J }2D9G:==6\32D65 2C49:E64EFC6 7:C> w2DE:?8D[ E96 a__[___\DBF2C6\7@@E 3F:=5:?8 H:== D:E @? 2 ab]dd\24C6 D:E6 =@42E65 ?62C }2D9G:==6 x?E6C?2E:@?2= p:CA@CE 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^`b_`Zs@?6=D@?Z!:<6[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa`f^obe]_hhcfc[\ge]effa_hh[`fK^52E2lPb>`Pc3`Pc>ePb>dP`D_Iggece6h`337d_b`bi_I`a4bb6h_223`g`23Pg>aPb5be]_hhcfcPc5\ge]efcebdP`eDTau8Tau``GI9f8aIBn6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|%pJ|rcHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm`b_` s@?6=D@? !:<6k^2m]k^AmkAm$@FE962DE '6?EFC6 2?5 p52AE s6G6=@A>6?E 2C6 A2CE?6C:?8 E@ AC@G:56 56G6=@A>6?E >2?286>6?E D6CG:46D 7@C E96 AC@;64E] q@E9 2C6 =@42=]k^AmkAm%96 7FEFC6 724:=:EJ H:== 5@F3=6 E96 4FCC6?E 42A24:EJ @7 $64@?5 w2CG6DE’D |2CE:? s:DEC:3FE:@? r6?E6C 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^bb`ZvC62EZr:C4=6Z#5[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfaag^obe]`hh`_hc[\ge]fhcaade[`fK^52E2lPb>`Pc3`Pc>ePb>dP`D_Iggecefe5ah36fb67i_Ia557`2a7ee`6c756Pg>aPb5be]`hh`_hcPc5\ge]fhcaadeP`eDTau8Tau``3HbKh>Ghn6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|%pJ|rcHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmbb` vC62E r:C4=6 #@25k^2m :? |6EC@r6?E6C] %96 ?@?AC@7:E A2:5 S`]d >:==:@? 7@C E92E AC@A6CEJ :? a___[ |6EC@ C64@C5D D9@H]k^Amk5:G 4=2DDlQDF3D4C:36C\@?=JQmkAmp C6=62D6 7C@> $6AE6>36C a_ac ?@E6D E96 $64@?5 w2CG6DE |6EC@r6?E6C AC@A6CEJ 6G6?EF2==J H:== 36 @776C65 7@C D2=6] $64@?5 w2CG6DE C646?E=J 4@?7:C>65 E@ E96 k6>m!@DE k^6>mE96 AC@A6CEJ =:DE:?8 H:== 36 C6=62D65 3J rq#t :? E96 ?6IE 4@FA=6 @7 H66<D]k^Amk^5:GmkAmp AC6DD C6=62D6 ?@E6D 2 4@?DECF4E:@? 4@>A=6E:@? 52E6 :D E2C86E65 7@C 72== a_af 2?5 2? 6DE:>2E65 @A6?:?8 :? 62C=J a_ag] %96 52E6 H@F=5 9:89=:89E $64@?5 w2CG6DE’D 92G:?8 F?56CE2<6? H@C< :? s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ 7@C d_ J62CD]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ |6EC@ C64@C5D[ $64@?5 w2CG6DE u@@5 q2?< @7 |:55=6 %6??6DD66 A2:5 S`_]ae >:==:@? 7@C E96 2:CA@CE\2C62 AC@A6CEJ :? $6AE6>36C a_ac]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E :D 36:?8 7:?2?4:2==J DFAA@CE65 3J E96 s6EEH:==6C u@F?52E:@?[ %96 uC:DE u@F?52E:@?[ $E2C3F4<D[ p>2K@?[ E96 q:== U2>Aj rC:DDJ w2D=2> u@F?52E:@?[ E96 r2C@=J? $>:E9 u@F?52E:@?[ E96 wrp w62=E942C6 u@F?52E:@? 2?5 E96 |:<6 2?5 %6C6D2 }242C2E@ u@F?52E:@? k^AmkAmk6>m}2D9G:==6 qFD:?6DD y@FC?2= k^6>m7:CDE C6A@CE65 $64@?5 w2CG6DE 92D D64FC65 23@FE Sca >:==:@?[ @C e_ A6C46?E[ E@H2C5 :ED 42A:E2= 42>A2:8? E2C86E @7 Seh]d >:==:@?] k^AmkAm“%@52J’D 8C@F?53C62<:?8 :D 23@FE 72C >@C6 E92? 2 3F:=5:?8[” }2?4J z6:=[ $64@?5 w2CG6DE AC6D:56?E 2?5 rt~[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“xE C6AC6D6?ED 2 @?46\:?\2\86?6C2E:@? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ C6:>28:?6 9@H H6 D6CG6 @FC ?6:893@CD] %9:D 42>AFD H:== 2==@H FD E@ AC@G:56 >@C6 7@@5[ C6249 >@C6 A6@A=6[ 566A6? 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD9:AD[ 2?5 4C62E6 ?6H A2E9H2JD 7@C 72>:=:6D E@ E9C:G6]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Second Harvest Food Bank Of Middle Tennessee Nonprofits Second Harvest Toronto Toronto Food And The Environment Charity Food Waste Private Aid Programs Waste Culture And The Environment William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending 12South building sells for $6.9M Renderings released for East Bank hotel Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms Report notes Boring construction could cause sinkholes Metro moves forward with Fairgrounds solar facility