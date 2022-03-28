A Green Hills commercial building once home to party supply retailer Shindigs and Celebrations has sold for about $4.8 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 2001 Warfield Drive, the modernist two-level building sits on 0.29 acres.
The new owners are a local real estate investor group that includes Elliott Kyle, Rob Lowe and McClain Towery. They have landed a loan from Pinnacle Bank for $3.75 million, Metro records show.
The seller was Dudley Warner II, who with R.J. Howell paid $350,000 for the property in 1982, Metro records show.
The building's second level offers office space.
“Free-standing buildings in Green Hills are very rare, so we were thrilled to acquire 2001 Warfield," Kyle said. "In addition to being very well located, the building has history, and it’s architecturally significant, so it perfectly fits the profile of our favorite kind of mixed-use building. We hope to find a ground floor retail tenant that will do justice to the building, and we have some very interesting leads already.”
Shindigs now operates nearby at 4004 Hillsboro Pike.
Near the just-sold building and adjacent to the retail strip center home to Bluebird Cafe, a 22-story mixed-use building is being eyed.
The building (read here) would include retail and apartment spaces and rise on a 1.57-acre three-parcel site with addresses of 4094, 4100 and 4102 Hillsboro Pike. The site is home to The Bradford Building.
Nashville-based Brookside Properties owns the three parcels, having paid $7.8 million for the properties in two transactions (one in 2012 and another in 2013). A document submitted to Metro references Houston-based Transwestern Development Company.
