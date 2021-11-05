Nashville-based commercial real estate company H.G. Hill Realty Co. has paid an undisclosed sum for two Green Hills properties, one of which is home to neighborhood watering hole Joe’s Place.
The two parcels, with addresses of 2225 and 2227 Bandywood Dr., offer a combined 0.54 acres and sit next to a 0.77-acre property at 4010 Hillsboro Circle. Of note, Hill Realty once considered an apartment building for that piece of unimproved property.
The sellers of the two Bandywood properties were Ashley Borders, director of finance at Lipscomb University, and Robert Borders, a dentist. Via Bandywood Boys LLC, the couple acquired 2225 Bandywood in 2017 for $3.85 million and 2227 Bandywood in 2018 for $1,675,000, according to Metro records.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds had yet to record the recent transaction at publication time, and the Post was unable to determine the purchase price.
The 2225 Bandywood Dr. two-story retail building offers approximately 8,710 square feet and was constructed in 1976, the release notes. Tenants include Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry, Aspire Audiology and Hearing, Skin MB and Market Place Interiors. Joe’s Place occupies a 1950s-era 2,350-square foot one-story building at 2227 Bandywood Dr.
In August 2015, Hill Realty said it had moved to early 2017 the targeted groundbreaking date for a 90-unit apartment building planned for the 4010 Hillsboro Circle site. That project (read here) never materialized.
“We welcome each of the retailers to the H.G. Hill family,” Jimmy Granbery, Hill Realty chair and CEO, said in the release. “The purchase is part of our company’s long-term strategy of buying properties contiguous to ours and we have no current plans for the properties.”
