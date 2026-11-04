Dunn and Gladstone avenues properties

The Dunn and Gladstone avenues properties are seen in blue in the lower-center of the image.

 Image courtesy of Stream Realty

A portfolio of South Nashville industrial properties located near Geodis Park has sold for $2.4 million.

The properties include four buildings — offering a combination of office, residential and warehouse space — and are located at 2101 Gladstone Ave. and 2105-2111 Gladstone Ave.

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