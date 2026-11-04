Featured Geodis Park-area properties sell for $2.4M Owner of local excavation company now owns South Nashville buildings William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2026 Nov 4, 2026 Updated Nov 4, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Dunn and Gladstone avenues properties are seen in blue in the lower-center of the image. Image courtesy of Stream Realty Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link A portfolio of South Nashville industrial properties located near Geodis Park has sold for $2.4 million.The properties include four buildings — offering a combination of office, residential and warehouse space — and are located at 2101 Gladstone Ave. and 2105-2111 Gladstone Ave. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp AC@A6CEJ =@42E65 2E a`_` sF?? pG6] 2?5 A2CE @7 E96 @C:8:?2= =:DE:?8 C6>2:?D 7@C D2=6]k^AmkAm%96 ?6H @H?6C :D qC6EE (6D?@7D<6[ H9@ D66>:?8=J @H?D {2 '6C8?6\32D65 6I42G2E:@? 4@>A2?J $F?C:D6 r@?EC24E:?8]k^AmkAm%96 D6==6C H2D 2? {{r 277:=:2E65 H:E9 #@3 $E6G6?D 2?5 r925 vC66C[ =@42= C62= 6DE2E6 :?G6DE@CD] %96 5F@ A2:5 2 4@==64E:G6 Sb]da >:==:@? :? E9C66 EC2?D24E:@?D WEH@ :? a_a` 2?5 @?6 :? a_`f[ 244@C5:?8 E@ |6EC@ C64@C5DX 7@C E96 ;FDE\D@=5 AC@A6CE:6D 2?5 E96 a`_` sF?? pG6] AC@A6CEJ] %96 2C62 :? H9:49 E96 AC@A6CE:6D 2C6 =@42E65 :D D@>6E:>6D C676CC65 E@ 2D #FDDHFC> w6:89ED]k^AmkAmp6C2 $JDE6>D[ 2 >@5F=2C 9@>6\3F:=5:?8 4@>A2?J[ @A6C2E6D 7C@> E96 a`_f v=25DE@?6 3F:=5:?8] xE :D F?4=62C :7 @E96C 3FD:?6DD6D @A6C2E6 7C@> E96 D:E6]k^AmkAmq6? s@EJ6 2?5 #@33J s2G:D — 2DD@4:2E6 2?5 >2?28:?8 5:C64E@C[ C6DA64E:G6=J[ H:E9 E96 }2D9G:==6 @77:46 @7 s2==2D\32D65 $EC62> #62=EJ — 92?5=65 E96 >2C<6E:?8 2?5 D2=6 @7 E96 AC@A6CE:6D 7@C E96 D6==6C]k^AmkAm(6D?@7D<6 H2D C6AC6D6?E65 3J #:4< s64<32C[ H:E9 E96 =@42= @77:46 @7 }6H *@C<\32D65 r@>A2DD #62= tDE2E6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Nashville William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Disaffected conservatives flock to independent David Hatley Giarratana no longer selling units in Prime high-rise Marsha Blackburn, Jerri Green talk business Gov.-elect Blackburn addresses first legislative priorities for 2027 Cyntoia Brown Long calls Jerri Green a ‘liar’