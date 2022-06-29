The developers of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences have sold a retail space eyed for a restaurant for $10.5 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the space, with an address of 151 First Ave. S., is an LLC affiliated with brothers Mason Revelette and Curt Revelette. Relatedly, the Revelettes have landed an $8 million loan from Nashville-based FirstBank, a separate document notes.
The seller was a partnership comprising Boston-based The Congress Group and AECOM Capital of Los Angeles. The two co-developed the site with the Four Seasons, a roughly 540-foot-tall skyscraper to which residents are now moving.
As the Post reported in February 2021, the Revelettes plan to operate (independently of Four Seasons) restaurant and bar The Rutledge at the just-acquired ground-floor space. The future business (read here) will cover about 13,000 square feet, with an early-2022 opening previously having been targeted.
The Revelettes own and operate The Rutledge, which is located in Cool Springs and opened in 2019, with downtown’s sister location to be similar to the original. Previously, the brothers announced in April 2018 plans to open in high-end condominium City Lights at downtown’s nearby Rutledge Hill. That effort did not materialize.
The Revelettes also own Jonathan’s Grille. They paid $1.92 million for the Jonathan’s business and building located in North Capitol (with an address of 717 Third Ave. N.) in December 2019 (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the Four Seasons transaction.
