A local real estate investment group is eyeing a three-parcel East Nashville site for a food and beverage business similar to their soon-to-open The Wash near Five Points.
Led by Tyler Cauble and Keith Leman, the group has announced the purchase of a 0.58-acre property at 2801 Dickerson Pike. The project will be called The Wash at U.S. 41 and will unfold on that site and at 2803 and 2809 Dickerson Pike. Hamilton Development will oversee the effort.
Cauble declined to note the purchase price, and the Davidson County Register of Deeds had yet to record it at publication time. However, a source with information about the deal said the transaction value was about $600,000.
Construction on The Wash at U.S. 41 is expected to begin in December and be completed before the end of 2022.
Currently, the three-parcel site offers four buildings, each of which will remain and be updated. In addition, a new building will be constructed, yielding a five-structure project.
The release notes the moniker The Wash at U.S. 41 is a nod to Dickerson Pike’s official highway number, with the project to offer retail and restaurant spaces. Like the future The Wash on Gallatin Pike, it will include modular micro-kitchens to give restaurant entrepreneurs a place to launch their businesses.
The Wash at U.S. 41 will pay homage to Dickerson Pike’s history of Americana culture and will offer a "rustic-chic" aesthetic and ambiance targeting both locals and tourists. Of note, the future building will incorporate green roofs for environmental sustainability.
The future building and the four updated structures will offer a collective 18,184 square feet and serve as a “community gathering place with a strong emphasis on health, fitness, and a venue for the local arts community,” the release notes.
Via an LLC, Leman owns the property at 2809 Dickerson Pike (once home to the roasting operations of coffee business Bongo Roasting Co.). He and Cauble will soon acquire 2803 Dickerson. Collectively, the three properties offer 2.3 acres.
“The growth of East Nashville certainly hasn’t been lost on Dickerson Pike, which has seen a large amount of development in its residential neighborhoods in the last few years," said Cauble, Hamilton Development founder. "US-41 will bring local restaurant concepts and bars along with a great green space for people to relax. There's nothing like this in the neighborhood, and I hope that it will be the new neighborhood hub for social gathering.”
Cauble’s The Cauble Group brokered the recent deal, with his Parasol Management to manage the property. Local architecture firm Pfeffer Torode has been retained for design work. Also, Red Rover Hospitality will be involved in the project.
The property is located near Cauble’s Salt Ranch (read here), a recently announced boutique hotel to operate at the former site of the Congress Inn.
Leman works as a photographer and videographer, and has collaborated with multiple well-known musicians and companies.
The project will sit within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece's District 8.
"The surrounding neighborhoods of Capitol View and Pages Branch will be thrilled to see this project completed and are eager to enjoy it," VanReece told the Post.
