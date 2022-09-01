Marriott Inc. is considering Nashville for its five-star St. Regis Hotels & Resorts brand.
Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., confirmed the effort recently during an interview with local sports talk host George Plaster.
St. Regis officials did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment.
The United States is home to 11 St. Regis locations, with Atlanta the city located within the closest proximity to Nashville and boasting the high-end hotel and resort. Chicago also offers a St. Regis.
Worldwide, there are 57 St. Regis hotels and hotels/resorts.
Spyridon referenced the hotel during a recent appearance on The George Plaster Show on Main Street Media’s YouTube and social media channels.
During a discussion about the proposed Tennessee Titans stadium, Spyridon said talk that Nashville lacks a sufficient number of hotel rooms — and high-end hotel rooms in particular — so as to host major events is outdated. He specifically mentioned the Conrad Hilton at Broadwest in Midtown, the soon-to-open Four Seasons in SoBro and the future SoBro Ritz-Carlton, ground for which is slated to be broken by year’s end.
"There's a St. Regis on the drawing board," Spyridon told Plaster.
Ritz-Carlton is a Marriott brand, with Nashville also home to the higher-end JW Marriott in SoBro.
Spyridon said there are expected to be more than 40,000 hotel rooms operational in Davidson County by year's end.
In early 2020, U.S. News & World Report named Regis New York the best hotel in New York City. Similarly, multiple media sources rank St. Regis among the top hotels in the nation.
Marriott assumed control of the St. Regis chain in September 2016 when it acquired Starwood.
